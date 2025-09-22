Two injured after crash in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured after a two-car collision in southwest Charlotte Sunday night, MEDIC says.

MEDIC responded to a call at Ed Brown Road and Steele Creek Road around 10 p.m. Charlotte Fire was also on the scene.

One car was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to extricate two patients from a vehicle.

Both patients were transported with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

