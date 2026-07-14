Driver charged in deadly Gaston County crash appears in court

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old accused of causing a deadly crash in Gaston County appeared in court on Tuesday.
Wesley Pasour is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving, unsafe passing, and driving left of center.
Pasour crossed a double yellow line on Shannon Bradley Road while trying to pass another vehicle in April, causing a crash that killed 37-year-old Reginald Barber and seriously injured another person, investigators said.
Tuesday’s hearing lasted just a few minutes after new attorneys were assigned to the case. A judge continued it until Sept. 15.
Barber’s family was in court and said they believe the charges should be more severe.
Pasour remains out of jail on bond.
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