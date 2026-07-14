CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old accused of causing a deadly crash in Gaston County appeared in court on Tuesday.

Wesley Pasour is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving, unsafe passing, and driving left of center.

Wesley Pasour

Pasour crossed a double yellow line on Shannon Bradley Road while trying to pass another vehicle in April, causing a crash that killed 37-year-old Reginald Barber and seriously injured another person, investigators said.

Reginald Barber

Tuesday’s hearing lasted just a few minutes after new attorneys were assigned to the case. A judge continued it until Sept. 15.

Barber’s family was in court and said they believe the charges should be more severe.

Driver charged in deadly Gaston County crash appears in court

Pasour remains out of jail on bond.

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