CMPD asks city leaders to tighten youth curfew after takeovers

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asked city leaders on Tuesday morning to impose a curfew for anyone under 18 in response to teen takeovers.

The police department also asked leaders to change the time to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

On Saturday, CMPD arrested 12 minors and cited 10 adults in connection with a planned takeover at the University City boardwalk.

Recently, more than 200 teens packed into Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte despite a curfew.

CMPD is asking Charlotte City Council to increase the curfew age to anyone under 18 and lower the curfew time to 9 pm every day of the week. The current curfew is 11 pm for kids 13-15 and 10 pm for kids under 12. CMPD says it is difficult to verify age because kids those ages… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 14, 2026

There are exceptions to the curfew. This includes if the minor is with their parents, guardian, or a trusted adult over 21.

Exceptions also include running errands, working, attending religious activities, and participating in organization-sponsored sports.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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