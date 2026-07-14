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CMPD asks city leaders to tighten youth curfew after takeovers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asked city leaders on Tuesday morning to impose a curfew for anyone under 18 in response to teen takeovers.

READ MORE: CMPD arrests minors, cites parents in University City teen takeover

The police department also asked leaders to change the time to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

On Saturday, CMPD arrested 12 minors and cited 10 adults in connection with a planned takeover at the University City boardwalk.

Recently, more than 200 teens packed into Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte despite a curfew.

There are exceptions to the curfew. This includes if the minor is with their parents, guardian, or a trusted adult over 21.

Exceptions also include running errands, working, attending religious activities, and participating in organization-sponsored sports.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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