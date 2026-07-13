Investigation uncovers concerning levels of arsenic in rice

CHARLOTTE — Rice is a staple on dinner tables around the world, but Consumer Reports’ latest food safety investigation found some rice products contain concerning levels of a harmful heavy metal. Here’s what the testing found, and simple ways to reduce exposure before your next meal.

From sushi to stir-fry to simple sides, we eat a lot of rice. But Consumer Reports says rice can carry a risk: inorganic arsenic, a dangerous form of a heavy metal and known carcinogen. Inorganic arsenic, especially, is associated with some serious health effects. We know that it’s associated with skin cancer, bladder cancer, type two diabetes, and cardiovascular effects.

Consumer Reports bought 52 rice products from store shelves, then sent them to a specialized lab for testing. Measurable levels of arsenic were detected and specifically inorganic arsenic, in every sample of rice tested. The levels vary.

For example, brown rice, in general, has more inorganic arsenic than white rice of the same type. Basmati and sushi rice tend to have less arsenic than other types.

More than 40% of the tested products had enough arsenic that eating just one serving a day, over time, could raise the risk of cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Several brands like Lundberg and Whole Foods told Consumer Reports they test for heavy metals and that their rice meets California’s strict safety limits. Many other companies didn’t respond.

So, what can you do? Consumer Reports says, don’t overeat rice. Use different sides from time to time, including quinoa and oats, which CR found are lower in arsenic. And when choosing rice, consider lower-arsenic varieties like basmati and sushi.

How you cook rice can also help. Consumer Reports says cooking rice in extra water for five minutes, then draining it and finishing it in fresh water, can significantly reduce arsenic levels.

Because no level of arsenic is considered safe, Consumer Reports is asking the Food and Drug Administration to set arsenic limits on all rice products. It asked the agency about its plans, but the FDA did not respond.

Company Responses to CR’s Investigation:

CR sent questions to rice companies that had at least one product with inorganic arsenic at 100 ppb or more and/or 0.5 mcg of lead in our tests, asking whether they take steps to minimize arsenic levels or test for heavy metals.

Lundberg sent us detailed responses to our questions. Four of the five products we tested from this California company were below 100 ppb. The fifth, Lundberg Organic Cilantro Lime Rice, was slightly over that for inorganic arsenic, and also contained more than 0.5 mcg of lead. We determined that the inorganic arsenic and lead in this product came primarily from the spice mix.

The company said it tests its rice for heavy metals annually as it comes in from the fields, using a third-party laboratory. “Our arsenic results are less than half the daily No Significant Risk Level (NSRL) established by California’s Proposition 65, which is one of the strictest limits set by regulatory agencies,” the company said. (That level is 10 micrograms of inorganic arsenic per day. Our methodology sheet lists micrograms per serving for all of the rice.) “We publish the results, and our results consistently fall well below the limits set by regulatory agencies.”

Regarding the testing of the spices it uses in products, Lundberg said: “We require our approved suppliers to have routine monitoring programs for heavy metals that meet regulatory and industry requirements.” The company added: “Spices are an important part of global cuisine; however, they are consumed in very small quantities. Based on this context, global regulatory bodies have concluded that spices remain safe for human consumption.”

Walmart said: “We are committed to providing safe, high-quality products, and work continuously with our suppliers to review and ensure standards are met.”

Whole Foods Market said: “We have rigorous testing requirements for heavy metals in our 365 by Whole Foods Market rice products. All our products referenced in your testing fall below the safe harbor limits established under California’s Proposition 65— the most stringent warning regulation in the United States.”

Nishiki said its rice is grown and milled in California and complies with California regulations. It also said that it tests its rice for heavy metals.

Ben’s Original, BJ’s, Carolina, Goya, Iberia, Mahatma, Near East, Rice-A-Roni, Roland, and Target did not respond to our request for comment.

©2026 Cox Media Group