Driver ejected after car crashes into Gastonia home

GASTONIA, N.C. — A driver in Gastonia was thrown from their car early Thursday after it ran off Union Road, up an embankment, and hit a home.

The driver was ejected and landed in the yard. That person was alert when first responders got there.

People inside were asleep on the other side of the home. They were not injured.

Neighbors said they were concerned about the car speeding on their street.

Neighbor Dawn Cloer said, “How fast do you have to go to do all this? It’s unreal.”

