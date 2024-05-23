Drivers urge Hyundai to offer free fix for expanding gas tanks like Kia is

CHARLOTTE — Action 9 recently reported that Kia is offering a free repair for gas tanks that expanded suddenly. Now, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke is asking its parent company, Hyundai, if it is doing the same.

Devonte Wardell says he was driving and “all I hear is bang. I heard two different separate bangs.”

He says the “gas was bubbling out the gas tank.”

Hyundai gas tank (WSOC)

Wardell says he owns a 2020 Hyundai Sonata and the dealer confirmed his gas tank expanded, so much so that the back seat popped off.

“It sounded like a blown tire when it went off, when it popped,” he told Stoogenke.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

So far, 11 drivers have complained to Stoogenke and Channel 9′s sister station in Orlando about this issue. Eight involve Kia K5 models and the other three involve Hyundai Sonatas. They’re pretty much the same car, but Kia has a voluntary service campaign for the problem. Hyundai does not.

Kia has said there’s a problem and that it’s impacting more than 230,000 K5s. The company is offering a free repair.

Hyundai told Stoogenke it’s “aware and investigating the issue.” But, unlike Kia, it hasn’t issued a service campaign or recall.

“My number one thing is, I’m here for the safety of the next person that’s driving a Hyundai Sonata,” Wardell said.

If you experience this gas tank issue, make sure you’re safe. Then document the damage and report it to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Action 9.

VIDEO: Six drivers report gas tanks suddenly expanding

Six drivers report gas tanks suddenly expanding





©2024 Cox Media Group