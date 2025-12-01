Driving simulator prepares NCDOT crews for winter weather

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is utilizing a driving simulator to train road crews for icy conditions as they prepare for potential frozen precipitation in the mountains and northern Foothills.

The simulator, which is sent to every NCDOT division in the state, offers 300 different scenarios for various vehicles. Over 20,000 people have already trained on this equipment, which is designed to help workers experience what it’s like to plow roads in icy conditions.

NCDOT plans to implement 12-hour shifts starting at 6 p.m. Monday. Some crews will be equipped with chainsaws due to the potential for ice.

