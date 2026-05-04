Drone crash sparks fire in eastern Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A drone crash is believed to have started a fire in eastern Burke County late Sunday, officials said.

Emergency units responded to the incident near Lovelady Road around 5 p.m.

The fire was located in a wooded area that had limited vehicle access. Firefighters traveled on foot to reach the fire and worked quickly to create a fire line around the area.

Firefighters used backpack blowers, chainsaws and fire rakes to contain the blaze. Crews then used hose lines to wet any remaining hotspots.

Charred drone at site of Lovelady fire (Lovelady Fire & Rescue)

Authorities warned that while many areas have lifted a burn ban, conditions are still favorable for fire spread. They’re asking the public to use caution and help prevent wildfires.

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