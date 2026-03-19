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Drone delivery service extends hours after federal approval

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Wing, a drone-delivery unit of Google parent company Alphabet Inc., is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte region while also extending its hours past sunset for delivery in certain areas locally. (The Charlotte Business Journal)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Residents who live near the Abroretum Shopping Center will have more time to get their groceries delivered to their door by drone.

Wing, a drone delivery company, announced it will extend its hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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This comes after a federal approval to fly after sunset, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Customers within four miles of the shopping center can get household essentials and groceries.

This service is also available in Huntersville and Kings Mountain.

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