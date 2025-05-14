Food delivery by drone? Company launches service in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Instead of tracking your DoorDash driver while they’re stuck at a stoplight with your dinner, you can now order food and have it delivered through the sky in certain parts of Charlotte.

DoorDash is partnering up with Wing to launch a new drone-based delivery service in Charlotte.

It’s starting Wednesday with several restaurants in the Arboretum shopping center. If you live within about four miles of the shopping center, you can try out the new delivery service.

The starting lineup includes Panera Bread, Curry Junction, Matcha Cafe Maiko, and Joa Korean food. DoorDash and Wing say more restaurants and more areas will be available in the future, with more neighborhoods in Charlotte being added later this year.

Eligible residents can use the DoorDash app and select the “Drone” icon to use the new service.

Wing says it can deliver food within minutes. The drones can fly up to 65 miles per hour, and they can operate in “light rain” and windy conditions.

According to Wing, one pilot can “simultaneously oversee multiple drones at multiple facilities” but the routes are chosen automatically. Once the drone gets to the address, it checks for obstacles and then lowers the order through a tether.

See a rough estimate of the delivery radius below:

(VIDEO: Drone intercepted at local prison; 3 arrested, contraband seized)

Drone intercepted at local prison; 3 arrested, contraband seized

©2025 Cox Media Group