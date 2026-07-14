Drought persists despite recent heavy rainfall

CHARLOTTE — The Carolinas have seen some beneficial rainfall over the past few weeks, but we still need a lot more to get out of this drought, meteorologist Joe Puma said.

In fact, the amount of rain we need to see in a month has increased. Most of the North Carolina counties in the Channel 9 viewing area still need 19 inches of rain.

This is most likely due to the increased evaporation that happens over the summer. The heat and the summer sun help to evaporate a lot of water from the ground during these hot days.

This means that the ground needs more rain to keep up and eventually get out of this drought.

So, while our drought isn’t as bad as it was back in May. It still has a long way to go, Puma said.

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