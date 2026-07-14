Teen girl dies after tree falls on Huntersville home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl died from her injuries days after a tree crashed through her home in Huntersville last week, Channel 9 has learned.

We reported on the original incident after last Tuesday’s strong storms. A tree fell on a house on Rollingwood Drive around 3 p.m., and crews were called to help a trapped person who was inside.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was removed from the house. Her family says that she died at the scene and was revived before being taken to the hospital.

The victim’s family says that days later, she suffered a stroke and passed away. A GoFundMe account for the family said the girl’s name was Alison.

The Red Cross says it is assisting the family after they were displaced because of the damage.

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