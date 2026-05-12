Drought’s impact on trees

Mandatory drought restrictions are set to begin this week, limiting water usage.
In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s Joe Puma speaks with Charlotte’s arborist about how this lack of rain is impacting our trees.
©2026 Cox Media Group
WSOC Now
Mandatory drought restrictions are set to begin this week, limiting water usage.
In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s Joe Puma speaks with Charlotte’s arborist about how this lack of rain is impacting our trees.
©2026 Cox Media Group