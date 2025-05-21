Drug possession cases in CMS hit record high for second straight year

CHARLOTTE — There has been a significant spike in reports of students having drugs in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

According to the Charlotte Observer, drug possession hit a record high for the second year in a row.

Allegedly, there was a 20% increase, with 585 cases reported this past school year.

This caused drug possession to make up 60% of the crimes reported in the district, according to the Observer.

A state law passed in 2023 requires school districts to teach students about the dangers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Overall, however, the crime rate is down in CMS, and the district’s enrollment is stable.

