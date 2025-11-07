A drug you count on is recalled. Now what?

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of bottles of cholesterol medicine were recalled this week because the pills may not dissolve right when you take them. More than half-a-million bottles of a popular blood pressure drug were also pulled this week because they have a chemical that could cause cancer.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke wants to ensure you know what steps to take when any med you use gets yanked from shelves.

He says, first, remember, it doesn’t necessarily mean every batch of that prescription is recalled. You have to see if yours is on the list. So, check the lot number. If your med is in one of those generic see-through orange containers, it’s probably not on there. But if your drug is in the original manufacturer packaging, it should be.

Either way, not sure? Call your pharmacy. After all, Stoogenke encourages you to do that anyway.

Allison Hill, with the American Pharmacists Association, says your drug store will tell you if you can keep taking the drug, if they have a replacement for you, etc.

If they want you to stop using it and don’t have a substitute, don’t be afraid to see if another drug store can get it for you sooner.

In the meantime, Hill says, your pharmacy will likely work with your provider. You may want to contact your doctor, as well.

What if you really rely on that drug? What if it is risky to skip doses? Should you take it anyway?

Hill says assume you shouldn’t take it “if it was a type of recall where there was something wrong with the ingredients.”

“But, if it was just an expiration date-type recall, then that’s not as serious,” she adds.

Obviously, still ask your doctor. Don’t guess.

Worried you’ll miss a recall?

Well, chances are your pharmacy will notify you. Channel 9 is always looking out for you as well, reporting on the latest health and safety news. Plus, you can always ‘triple-up’ by signing up for FDA alerts here.

