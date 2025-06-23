Duke Energy asks people to cut back on electricity use during heat

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is urging customers to conserve power until 8 p.m. due to high temperatures and increased energy demand on Monday.

The utility recommends avoiding the use of large appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines, until later in the evening. Customers are also advised to set their thermostats to the highest comfortable temperature to help stabilize the power grid and reduce costs.

“A degree or two really can make a difference again, particularly from three to eight,” said Bill Norton, a spokesman for Duke Energy.

Customers enrolled in savings programs, such as those for smart thermostats or home battery systems, may experience automatic adjustments by Duke Energy to help share power with neighbors.

Duke Energy says its hope is to maintain grid stability and manage energy costs during peak demand periods.

Where to cool down:

The Charlotte Area Transit System is providing free transportation services to rec centers, senior centers, and splash pads that are designated as cooling stations.

Day Services Centers for people without shelter

Roof Above’s Day Services Center, 945 N College St, Charlotte - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Block Love Charlotte’s Day Services Center, 2738 N Graham St., Charlotte - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

The Relatives: On Ramp (young adults ages 18-24), 2219 Freedom Dr., Charlotte - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed weekends and holidays.

Recreation and Senior Centers

David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville

Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte

Ivory/Baker Recreation Center, 1920 Stroud Park Court, Charlotte

Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius

Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Road, Charlotte

Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte

Recreation and Senior Center locations and hours of operation are available online.

Spraygrounds and Pools

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 East Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 East 24th St.

First Ward Park, 301 East Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Road

Romare Bearden Park, 300 South Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, 2014 Statesville Ave, is open noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cordelia Pool, 2100 North Davidson St., is open noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ramsey Creek Beach, 18441 Nantz Road, is open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

