Duke Energy bill drop coming for North Carolina customers

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Duke Energy customers will see an electric rate decrease starting Jan. 1, the company announced Wednesday.

The decrease is part of an annual adjustment for the cost of fuel used to generate electricity at its power plants.

A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see a decrease of $5.17 from current rates, falling from $142.17 to $137. That is 23% below the national average of $177.09 – a difference of approximately $480 per year.

Commercial customers will see an average decrease in their bills of about 7.4%, and industrial customers will receive an average decrease of less than 1%.

In Sept, residential rates will rise to about $2.14 per month for 1,000-kWh customers. That is because of a settlement agreement with previous public staff at the North Carolina Utilities Commission, according to Duke Energy.

A decrease for Progress customers is still being determined by regulators. If the decrease is approved, customers can expect to see changes starting Dec. 1.

For more information on energy rate changes, visit duke-energy.com

