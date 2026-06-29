Duke Energy braces for major heat wave, asks customers to conserve

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is preparing for a major heat wave expected this week, which will place significant demand on the energy grid in the Charlotte region. To help manage this increased strain, the utility is requesting that customers set their thermostats to 78 degrees during peak daytime hours.

Extreme temperatures inherently increase the load on the energy grid. This demand comes at a time when current water restrictions are already limiting energy generation from hydroelectric plants.

Hydroelectric power, however, represents only a small portion of the region’s overall power generation. The Charlotte region primarily relies on a nearby nuclear plant for the majority of its electricity.

At 5 p.m., Channel 9 meteorologist Joe Puma is speaking with a Duke Energy spokesperson on how they are preparing for the increased demand.

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