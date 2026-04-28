Duke Energy customers to weigh in on proposed 15% rate hike at public hearing

MORGANTON, N.C. — Tuesday night, Duke Energy customers will get the opportunity to share their thoughts about a 15% rate hike.

The utility company is advocating for that increase, which would hit bills on Jan. 1.

According to the utility commission, that would amount to nearly 20 more dollars on your power bill a month by year two.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with customers who expressed their strong feelings about the proposal.

One of those customers was Richard Ferguson, who lives just a few feet away from the Duke Energy Operation Center in southeast Hickory.

Ferguson told Channel 9 that he was retired and lived on a fixed income. He said the last thing he wants to see is his power bill go up every month.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Ferguson expressed. “We pay enough for the power now. They make tons and tons of money. I don’t see why we have to pay them more money.”

Repair shop owner Dwayne Causby said he was looking at a more than $700 increase each year in his power bill if Duke Energy raises its rates.

“We just can’t keep going this way, and I’m either gonna have to go up or go completely out of business,” Causby elaborated. “It’s pitiful. I don’t know where they’re gonna stop.”

The North Carolina Public Utilities Commission will be holding four public hearings across the state, including one inside a Morganton courtroom.

In a statement regarding the proposed hike, Duke Energy said:

“We’re investing in critical upgrades to improve reliability, harden the grid against severe weather, and support North Carolina’s continued growth.”

The company said that since it last requested a rate increase in 2023, it has made major investments to strengthen the grid, improve reliability, and increase storm resilience.

When asked what she would have said to the commission, retiree Ella Ramseur said, “With the economy being so high and things going through and people losing jobs and things like that. Consider everybody across the board.”

And the commission is encouraging more feedback from the public during the meeting at the Morganton Courthouse beginning at 7 p.m.

Another public hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday night in Charlotte at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

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