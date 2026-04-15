Duke Energy customers may have to pay more

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy customers may be paying more starting June 1.

The energy company is requesting the Utilities Commission to approve an increase to the fuel rider.

Duke Energy says the hike is needed to recover the cost of providing and purchasing power during the coldest days of winter.

This is in addition to the 15% rate increase the utility is requesting for Duke Carolinas customers and 18% increase for Duke Progress customers over the next two years.

State law allows Duke Energy to pass all of the costs spent on fuels like coal and natural gas onto customers through the fuel rider.

If approved, this increase would cost the average Duke customer about $6 to $8 more on a typical bill.

Gov. Josh Stein reacted to Duke Energy’s efforts to charge ratepayers $800 million more.

Stein said: “Duke Energy has announced its intent to seek an additional $800 million in fuel costs from the Utilities Commission. Governor Stein issued the following statement:

“On top of a proposed 15% rate hike, Duke Energy is now asking North Carolinians to foot the bill for an additional $800 million in increased fuel costs. I vetoed Senate Bill 266 for exactly this reason: because it would further expose North Carolina ratepayers to volatile fuel markets and shift the cost of electricity from large industrial users onto the backs of regular people, making your utility bills more expensive. Republican legislators knew this too – but still left North Carolinians holding the bag.

“The Utilities Commission should step in to secure an affordable energy future for North Carolinians. We must do everything we can to make life more affordable for families, not more expensive.”

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