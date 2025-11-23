Duke Energy seeks 15% rate hike in NC amid big investments to meet surging demand

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. is seeking to increase revenue across its North Carolina footprint through proposed rate hikes.

Charlotte-based Duke has filed a request with the North Carolina Utilities Commission for revised rates at Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress. The proposed rate increases come as Duke must pay for investments in new infrastructure to meet unprecedented energy demand. The company’s request calls for revenue increases of about 15% for both Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress. The rate increases, if approved by the commission, would take place at the start of 2027 as well as 2028.

Under the request, the monthly bill for Duke Energy Carolinas’ typical residential customer would increase by $17.22 — from $144.98 to $162.20 — starting on Jan. 1, 2027. Duke defines the typical residential customer as one that uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month. The typical residential customer would see an additional $6.34 increase in their monthly bill starting Jan. 1, 2028. Duke Energy Carolinas’ commercial customers would see an average increase of 8.7% in 2027 and 3.9% in 2028 under the request. Industrial customers’ rates would rise around 6.3% in 2027 and 3.4% in 2028.

Duke Energy Progress’ typical residential customer would see a bill increase of $23.11 per month — from $163.84 to $186.95 — starting on Jan. 1, 2027. The additional monthly increase to start 2028 would be $6.59. Duke Energy Progress’ commercial customers would experience an average rate increase of 9.2% in 2027 and 4.6% in 2028. The rates of industrial customers would rise by an average of 7.4% in 2027 and 4.3% in 2028.

Read more here.

WATCH: ‘Adding value’: Mooresville emerges as one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the US

‘Adding value’: Mooresville emerges as one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the US

©2025 Cox Media Group