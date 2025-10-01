Duke Energy unveils 20-year plan, delays coal plant retirements

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has released its plan for meeting North Carolina’s energy needs over the next 20 years.

The state requires the company to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but this year, the legislature eliminated its 2030 emissions goals.

“By expanding our diverse generation portfolio and maximizing our existing power plants to meet growth needs, we will ensure reliable energy while saving all our customers money,” said Duke Energy’s North Carolina President Kendal Bowman.

The latest plan includes delaying the retirement of three of its coal plants and adding more natural gas and nuclear to its fleet.

The utility company argues this will keep energy reliable and affordable in the short term. However, clean energy advocates say Duke Energy is abandoning its obligation to build sustainably.

