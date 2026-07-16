Duo accused of stealing thousands from Union County Target

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. — Two people have been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Target in Wesley Chapel, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a potential shoplifting in progress and found Susan Jaquez and Jermaine Rivera with two shopping carts filled with merchandise totaling $2,094.

2 arrested at Union County Target for stealing over $2K in goods From left: Susan Jaquez, Jermaine Rivera (UCSO)

Deputies say they identified them through the store’s surveillance cameras, and arrested them after they passed all points of sale without paying for the merchandise.

Investigators say Target’s loss prevention team said this was not the first time the pair had stolen from Target. Deputies say Rivera was linked to 21 separate theft incidents, with a total loss of $8,273.24, while Jaquez was linked to 19 incidents, totaling $8,103.07 in stolen merchandise.

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