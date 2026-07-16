Family seeks answers after man is detained by ICE at WOW Supermarket

CHARLOTTE — Federal immigration agents shattered a vehicle window to arrest a man in the parking lot of the WOW Supermarket on South Boulevard in Charlotte on Monday.

The man, identified by his wife as Darwin Alberto Gomez Corrales, is currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in South Georgia, and his family is seeking answers regarding the arrest.

Gomez Corrales was working as an Uber and Lyft driver when he was taken into custody by ICE agents. His wife reported that she still does not understand the reason for his arrest.

Darwin Alberto Gomez Corrales’ wife, who asked not to be shown on camera, spoke with Telemundo Charlotte and recounted her husband’s phone call after his arrest.

“I texted him asking what happened, why he hadn’t arrived yet. He called me and said, ‘Immigration got me.’ I asked him why, and he said he didn’t know,” his wife said.

She also described an exchange her husband reportedly had with an agent during a recent phone call while he was being detained.

“He kept saying, ‘But can I ask a question? Let me speak?’ And the man kept telling him no—telling him to shut up.

And he said, ‘I need someone who speaks Spanish so I can know why I’m being detained.’ The man detaining him was using profanity—telling him ‘no’,” his wife said.

Federal records confirm that Gomez Corrales is held at an ICE facility in South Georgia.

His wife claims he has Temporary Protected Status, which allows certain foreign nationals to live and work in the United States temporarily. She also stated he possesses a state driver’s license.

His wife added that her husband had one previous legal incident involving driving without a license years ago in New York. She said her husband requested to see the warrant justifying his arrest.

“The officer said there was a warrant out for him. My husband replied that if there was a warrant, he should show it to him, but the officer said he wasn’t going to show him anything,” his wife said.

Gomez Corrales and his wife have two children, and she described the entire process as agonizing.

Channel 9 reached out to ICE for information about the basis for the arrest and whether it was part of a targeted operation. We are awaiting a response.

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