Early morning accident leaves residents without power in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A vehicle crash into power equipment left more than 1,600 residents in northwest Charlotte without power this morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Sunset Road and Statesville Road by the Nevin Community, impacting parts of Beatties Ford and Firestone-Garden Park.

July 1 Outage

The incident was first reported just before 5 a.m. Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 8 a.m.

