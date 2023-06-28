Hit-and-run in Dilworth causes power outages, road closures

CHARLOTTE — More than one thousand people in Dilworth are waking up without power on Wednesday morning following a hit-and-run into a utility pole.

Scott Avenue near Kenilworth is closed until further notice. Duke Energy crews are at the scene but estimate that affected residents will be without power until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident was first reported just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

MEDIC did not respond to the crash. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check the WSOC app or website for traffic updates and alternate routes.

