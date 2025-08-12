Local

Early votes in Charlotte City Council primary come from abroad

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The first six votes of the Charlotte City Council primary have been cast.

One Charlotte Republican cast his vote by mail in District 6. The five other votes came from people living overseas.

They include a District 3 Democratic voter living in Pune, India and a District 6 Republican voter living in Bergen, Norway.

The other votes were case from Wurtulla, Australia, Berlin, Germany, and Miraflores, Peru.

