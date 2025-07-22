Charlotte City Council hires outside counsel to investigate corruption allegations

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council has hired outside legal counsel to investigate allegations of corruption within the city.

The decision follows a Channel 9 investigation that uncovered a secret settlement between the city council and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

After the settlement, Charlotte City Councilmember Victoria Watlington sent an email to supporters expressing concern about the situation and describing “unethical and frankly illegal” activities occurring within city government. She later clarified and walked back her comments.

Two days after Watlington’s email, the interim city attorney informed potential airport bond investors about the corruption allegations, indicating that these claims would be investigated.

City Council has hired Patrick Flanagan of Cranfill Sumner to conduct the investigation. Records indicate that Flanagan will be compensated at a rate of $300 per hour, with a cap of $25,000. WFAE was the first to report the contract details.

There is no specified timeline for the investigation.

