Earthquake rumbles under Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — If you felt the ground shake near the airport early Monday morning, don’t blame the airlines.

A small earthquake rattled the ground around 2:40 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter for the quake was on the property of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Specifically, the USGS says the quake’s epicenter was between West Boulevard and the end of Runway 36C, about 3.8 kilometers underground.

The USGS reported it was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake.

No damage was reported, and the USGS hasn’t yet received any reports of anyone feeling it.

