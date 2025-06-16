East Charlotte road to close daily through June for sewer, water line installation

CHARLOTTE — Drivers in east Charlotte may be seeing delays in the coming weeks as the city begins a new utility project.

Starting on Monday, northbound Sharon Amity Road will close daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. through June 30.

The city is installing water and sewer lines in the area for a new development.

Channel 9’s Mark Taylor said drivers can use Hickory Grove Road to W.T. Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road to Central Avenue as a detour.

WATCH: Developer says building’s asbestos is so bad he couldn’t demolish it if there was ‘gun to my head’

Developer says building’s asbestos is so bad he couldn’t demolish it if there was ‘gun to my head’

©2025 Cox Media Group