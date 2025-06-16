East Charlotte road to close daily through June for sewer, water line installation

CHARLOTTE — Drivers in east Charlotte may be seeing delays in the coming weeks as the city begins a new utility project.
Starting on Monday, northbound Sharon Amity Road will close daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. through June 30.
The city is installing water and sewer lines in the area for a new development.
Channel 9’s Mark Taylor said drivers can use Hickory Grove Road to W.T. Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road to Central Avenue as a detour.
WATCH: Developer says building’s asbestos is so bad he couldn’t demolish it if there was ‘gun to my head’
©2025 Cox Media Group