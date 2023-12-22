East Charlotte road closed after person was hit, killed by car

CHARLOTTE — Central Avenue in east Charlotte has been closed in both directions Friday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Eastway Drive.

The person died at the scene.

No further information was released.

CMPD says a driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Central Avenue near Eastway. Central Ave is shut down in this area in both directions while police investigate @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group