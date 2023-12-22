Local

East Charlotte road closed after person was hit, killed by car

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Central Avenue in east Charlotte has been closed in both directions Friday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Eastway Drive.

The person died at the scene.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

