East Charlotte road closed after person was hit, killed by car

CHARLOTTE — Central Avenue in east Charlotte has been closed in both directions Friday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, police said.
The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Eastway Drive.
The person died at the scene.
No further information was released.
CMPD says a driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Central Avenue near Eastway. Central Ave is shut down in this area in both directions while police investigate @wsoctv— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 22, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
