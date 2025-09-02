Elderly woman attacked by dog in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A 78-year-old woman was severely injured in a dog attack in Chesterfield on Friday.

Chesterfield County Deputies and Animal Control Officers responded to the scene on Hunts Mill Road around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of the attack.

Upon arrival, they found that the dogs on the property had already been secured by their owner, Kathy Shami. The victim suffered severe lacerations to her body, head, and neck.

Animal Control seized both dogs and transported them to the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter. Shami, the owner of the dogs, has been charged with two counts of animal at large and two counts of rabies violation.

The case is still under investigation by Chesterfield County Animal Control to determine if additional charges are warranted.

