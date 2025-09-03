Electric bike rider killed in collision with deer in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 55-year-old man was killed after hitting a deer while riding an electric bike Tuesday night near Boone, according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on North Pine Run Road near Moses Springs Road.

Michael Allen Duncan Jr., the rider, was ejected from the bike and later died at a local hospital.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the incident and conducted an investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the collision.

