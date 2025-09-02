Investigation underway after fatal Hickory crash

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on US Highway 70 SE that took place Friday night.

The crash involved a 2020 Kawasaki Motorcycle that ran off the roadway while traveling west on US Highway 70 SE and struck two vehicles parked in the parking lot of Cloninger Ford of Hickory.

The driver of the Kawasaki Motorcycle, Elijah Jenks, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers determined excessive speed was a factor in this collision. No charges have been filed as of the date of Sept. 2.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: 1 seriously hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

1 seriously hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

©2025 Cox Media Group