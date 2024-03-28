Elementary school bookkeeper charged with embezzlement in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway at an elementary school in Caldwell County after a bookkeeper was charged with felony embezzlement.

Deputies said the charges come after thousands of dollars were reported missing.

Tykia Caldwell was employed as a bookkeeper and lead secretary at Gamewell Elementary School.

According to arrest warrants, the embezzlement started in January and continued for the last three months.

However, Caldwell turned herself in to the magistrate’s office in Lenoir earlier this week after allegations were made against her.

She was then formally charged with embezzlement, according to deputies.

Investigators said that they are currently in the process of going through the school’s financial records and have confirmed that thousands of dollars are missing.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with several parents Thursday morning who said they were surprised to hear about the allegations, as well as the arrest.

“It’s absolutely hard to believe. She seems like such a good-hearted person and really devoted to the kids,” one parent said.

Why would you take it? I mean, you have a good paying job, why would you take this school’s money?” another parent expressed.

Faherty also reached out to the school district to learn more about Caldwell’s employment status and how long she’s worked for the district.

He is waiting to hear back.

VIDEO: Former Hickory CEO to be sentenced in $15M embezzlement scheme

Former Hickory CEO to be sentenced in $15M embezzlement scheme





©2024 Cox Media Group