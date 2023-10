LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school in Lincoln County will be closed on Monday due to a power outage.

A spokesperson for the district said the school impacted is Catawba Springs Elementary in Denver.

School officials said the outage is expected to take most of the day to fix.

As a result, students and staff will be learning remotely.

