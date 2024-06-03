Person seriously hurt after being hit by car in Matthews, MEDIC says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after they were hit by a car in Matthews, MEDIC said.

It happened Monday around 8:15 a.m. on McKee Road at Hampstead Pond Lane.

Paramedics said they took one person to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Matthews Police Department said McKee Road was closed in both directions while they investigated.

>> Channel 9′s LIVE traffic map

It’s not clear what led up to the crash or if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 hurt when truck crashes into north Charlotte church, MEDIC says)

2 hurt when truck crashes into north Charlotte church, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group