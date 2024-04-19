Elementary school student brings gun to campus, police say

CHARLOTTE — A young student brought a gun to an east Charlotte elementary school, police say.

CMPD said staff at Devonshire Elementary School found a student with a gun on school property. The staff took the gun from the student before the child entered the building in the morning.

When officers arrived, they took the gun. CMPD says the gun was not loaded, and no one was injured.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools sent Channel 9 the statement sent to families:

Good morning, Devonshire Elementary School families and staff. This is Principal Hackl reaching out to inform you that a student brought an unloaded gun to school today. A student reported it immediately and staff immediately confiscated the weapon. Our children are safe in their classrooms and learning is continuing.

Possession of a weapon of any kind in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and we work diligently to provide a secure learning environment for everyone. We encourage all students to report weapons or threats to a trusted adult to continue our dedication to having safe schools.

Channel 9 is working to learn how that student got their hands on the gun and if anyone will face charges.

