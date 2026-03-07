Elon football kicker becomes first student to donate bone marrow in school program

ELON, N.C. — An Elon University football alum turned into a lifesaver for a complete stranger.

In 2024, Elon teamed up with the school’s department of nursing to help the National Bone Marrow Program. ,

And the team’s former kicker became the first student the program has produced.

Jake Marion is a nursing student at Elon, and the profession was a calling after he saw a healthcare team take care of his grandmother when he was a child.

“Multiple teams of doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists, just a team effort in caring for one person,” Marion said. “I thought that was a really cool thing, and I thought this was something I’d enjoy doing.”

It didn’t take long for Marion’s caring heart to show up again. Soon after transferring to Elon in 2022 to punt for the Phoenix, he became aware of the team’s partnership with the National Marrow Donor Program.

Head Coach Tony Trisciani talked to his players about the importance of the program and how easy it is to join.

“You swab one cheek, you swab the other, 10 seconds, you fill out a questionnaire its a very simple process to get into the registry,” Marion said.

And for the next four years, Marion served as the kickoff specialist for Elon and pursued his nursing degree, waiting to hear he was a match.

Jake Marion Jake Marion kicks for Elon football. (WSOC.)

And he got the call in January.

“It’s definitely scary, it’s a long process its probably going to be a little taxing to my body, obviously not anywhere significant to what the patient’s feeling, but I was like, I’m in this registry for a reason, you don’t i’m not going to back out because of that,” Marion said.

He then began the donation process: a series of shots to increase his stem cell count.

“That’s the worst part, the shots, because it causes bone pain, it causes fever, you just don’t feel right,“ Marion said. ”The reason why is because your body is producing so much more stem cells than you’re used to, and it’s just kind of in a shock state.”

The donation itself went smoothly, and a 62-year-old cancer patient received Jake’s healthy stem cells.

“He’s a part of me now, and I’m a part of him,” Marion said. “My cells are inside his body and hopefully they’re doing their job, and they’re helping him, so it’s hard. I’m just praying he’s going to get better, and I’m rooting for him.”

Club Nursing and Elon football are teaming up for their next rehistry event on March 30th on campus.

