Embattled real estate company withdraws from bankruptcy process

CHARLOTTE — Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke is staying on top of the legal wranglings involving MV Realty.

After following the company’s business practices for years, Action 9 uncovered how it signed up homeowners for 40-year listing agreements and demanded a cash penalty if they sold their home with another realtor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

After our investigation, several state attorney generals, including North Carolina’s, sued MV Realty.

Now, the real estate company has pulled out of the bankruptcy process.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Stoogenke talks to an advocate with the National Consumer Law Center to find out how this change in the company’s bankruptcy status could impact homeowners in our area.

VIDEO: NC Supreme Court lets MV Realty resume some operations amid lawsuit

NC Supreme Court lets MV Realty resume some operations amid lawsuit

©2024 Cox Media Group