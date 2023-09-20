Senators concerned about homeowners stuck with MV Realty contracts

CHARLOTTE — Members of the U.S. Senate are pressing MV Realty for answers about its 40-year listing agreements.

Channel 9 has reported in a series of Action 9 investigations over the past year about MV Realty and its listing agreements.

You get a small check now but a big penalty later, which is 3% of the value of your home, if you don’t use it to sell your house.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke has told you how after his reporting, North Carolina banned the long-term real estate contracts that MV Realty uses.

In the video at the top of this webpage, the concern for homeowners who are still bound to those contracts.

