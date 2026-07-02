Emergency responder saves trapped occupant in Morganton fire

MORGANTON, N.C. — An emergency responder rescued someone trapped inside a burning home on Putnam Street in Morganton.

The responder sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. Firefighters continued to work on suppressing the active fire.

Burke County Emergency Communications received a 911 call from someone who reported being trapped inside a burning home and unable to get out. The call was immediately dispatched and a nearby emergency responder arrived on scene within minutes.

The responder confirmed a working structure fire, received the person’s location from dispatch, entered the burning residence and safely removed the occupant from the structure.

The responder who performed the rescue was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge - Morganton for further evaluation.

The fire remains active at this time and firefighters continue suppression operations.

Agencies that responded included the Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, Oak Hill Fire and Rescue, the Triple Community Fire Department, Burke County Emergency Medical Services and Burke County Emergency Services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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