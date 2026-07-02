Police seek help identifying girl found in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a young girl found near Burnett Avenue and Triumph Drive, who was discovered by a Good Samaritan on Thursday morning.

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CMPD needs the public’s help identifying this little girl.



A good Samaritan found her. She’s about 1 to 2 years old. She was walking near Burnett Avenue and Triumph Drive around 10 a.m.



Anyone who can identify the child or their guardian is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/svS3tEPZkE — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) July 2, 2026

The child, described as wearing a rainbow-colored shirt and adorned with red and clear beads in her hair, was located around 10 a.m.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.

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