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Police seek help identifying girl found in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Police seek help identifying girl found in west Charlotte (CMPD)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a young girl found near Burnett Avenue and Triumph Drive, who was discovered by a Good Samaritan on Thursday morning.

The child, described as wearing a rainbow-colored shirt and adorned with red and clear beads in her hair, was located around 10 a.m.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.

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