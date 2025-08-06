‘Emptiness’: Family calls for answers after junior firefighter’s killing

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The family of slain junior firefighter Gabe Ennis is demanding answers after he was shot and killed earlier this summer in Richmond County.

Last week, a 17-year-old turned themselves in to authorities on a murder charge related to Gabe’s death.

Alyssa Ennis, Gabe’s older sister, described him as “goofy, funny, outgoing” and someone who loved firefighting and would “help anybody give the shirt off his back.”

Gracelynn Ennis, Gabe’s younger sister, expressed her family’s grief.

“It’s just not fair. I just want my brother back,” she said.

Amber Gustafson, whose son worked closely with Gabe, noted: “There’s definitely an emptiness there, but they’re just trying to do what Gabe would want to do. Live like Gabe... protect and serve the community.”

Gabe Ennis joined Cordova Fire and Rescue as a junior firefighter when he was just 14 years old, serving his community for two years.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported Gabe’s death occurred in late June during a shooting at a home off Wallace Road in Ellerbe, but details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Cordova’s fire chief issued a statement saying: ‘His name is spoken often in our halls—not in mourning, but in pride. We memorialize Gabe daily—not with a moment of silence, but through a lifetime of commitment.’

It’s a commitment that Gracelynn is now considering.

“I’ve said multiple times ever since he’s been gone that I might take up a career in firefighting for him when I turn 14,” she said.

In honor of Gabe’s love for children, Alyssa Ennis is organizing a back-to-school drive on August 16 from 12-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rockingham.

As the community continues to mourn Gabe Ennis, his family and friends are committed to honoring his legacy through service and remembrance.

©2025 Cox Media Group