Teen arrested in Richmond County junior firefighter’s death

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A teen suspect was arrested in the death of 16-year-old junior firefighter Gabriel Ennis in Richmond County, according to a release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with first degree murder in connection with the Wallace Road shooting that killed Ennis on June 22.

The suspect turned himself in to investigators and is currently being held in a secure custody juvenile facility without bond.

Captain Mitchell Watson, the Chief Investigator for the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, said, “Despite this arrest, the case remains open, and for the integrity of the investigation, additional details and information are being withheld at this time.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to the case to come forward to assist in the investigation.

