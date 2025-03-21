Eric Church to testify at FEMA congressional hearing

WESTERN N.C. — Country music star Eric Church is set to testify before Congress about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to Helene in North Carolina.

A subcommittee will look into FEMA’s efforts to assist storm survivors and make sure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively.

Church and the president of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, David Jackson, will testify Wednesday.

Channel 9 previously reported on Church’s promise to build 100 homes in 100 days to help with Helene recovery.

Last month, we learned he bought land outside of Newland to build 40 homes.

Church raised more than $12 million for the project at Concert For Carolina in October.

WATCH BELOW: NC Governor signs Hurricane Helene relief bill into law

NC Governor signs Hurricane Helene relief bill into law

©2025 Cox Media Group