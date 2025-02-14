Eric Church to build 40 homes in WNC county impacted by Helene

NEWLAND, N.C. — Last October, country music star Eric Church made a big promise to build 100 homes in 100 days in the aftermath of Helene.

So, where does that pledge stand? Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Newland Friday with what he’s learned.

Faherty said you could still see cleanup efforts underway in Newland just about a mile from where Eric Church and his wife are hoping to place as many as 40 homes for storm victims.

Channel 9 rode out to the property off of Hickory Nut Gap Road after it was purchased by Church’s Chief Cares nonprofit.

The property, Faherty learned, closed in the last week selling for $850,000.

Church was hoping to have homes in place by Easter but the rough winter weather and closing on the property took longer than expected.

Channel 9 found out that the nonprofit has already hired an engineering firm – the next step is to get a road built there and water and a sewer put in.

We’ve spoken with several families in Avery County still recovering from the devastation about the country music star’s efforts to help people in the area.

“There’s so many families who are deserving and who have lost everything. And there should be more people like him,” resident Cheyenne Wise said.

Faherty has been in close contact with Chief Cares and they tell us the first Clayton modular homes should arrive by June and they’re hoping to add other locations in adjoining counties.

