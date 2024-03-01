Ex-Panther Cam Newton says ‘there’s no excuse’ for fight that went viral

Former Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton is addressing a viral fight that broke out in the middle of a youth football tournament in Atlanta.

Newton released a video on his YouTube on Friday. He said the fight stemmed from trash talk with two former coaches from his football program.

Newton said it should have never turned physical.

“It starts with words and it should’ve ended with words,” he said.

“I’m disappointed in myself by letting it escalate to what it did. That’s why I’m apologetic,” he went on to say.

“There’s no excuse. It’s really not, ‘cause it could’ve been a melee. More violence could’ve stemmed from that and it’s just not called for.”

The former NFL MVP added that he needs to use his platform to have a positive influence on the next generation of athletes.

