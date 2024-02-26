WATCH: Video shows Panthers legend Cam Newton in fight at Atlanta football tournament

ATLANTA — Carolina Panthers legend, Cam Newton went viral on Sunday after a video was shared showing him in a fight, according to our partners at The Charlotte Observer.

The original post was by X-user @vanman_1000 and shows the former NFL star in the middle of a brawl that broke out at the 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta. The reason he was in the squabble is still unknown.

Cam Newton fighting the TSP dudes ??? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/peEdkhh0dR — Van (@vanman_1000) February 25, 2024

Newton founded a professional sports organization, C1N, which according to The Observer took part in Sunday’s tournament.

The Observer reports hours after the video went live it had more than 2.2 million views.

Newton is originally from Atlanta and has called it home since leaving the NFL back in 2021.

