Local

WATCH: Video shows Panthers legend Cam Newton in fight at Atlanta football tournament

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WATCH: Video shows Panthers legend Cam Newton in fight at Atlanta football tournament

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Carolina Panthers legend, Cam Newton went viral on Sunday after a video was shared showing him in a fight, according to our partners at The Charlotte Observer.

MORE: Carolina Panthers, authors come together to honor African-American authors

The original post was by X-user @vanman_1000 and shows the former NFL star in the middle of a brawl that broke out at the 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta. The reason he was in the squabble is still unknown.

Newton founded a professional sports organization, C1N, which according to The Observer took part in Sunday’s tournament.

The Observer reports hours after the video went live it had more than 2.2 million views.

Newton is originally from Atlanta and has called it home since leaving the NFL back in 2021.

(WATCH BELOW: NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300K for throwing drink into stands)

NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300K for throwing drink into stands

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read