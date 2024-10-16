CHARLOTTE — A former Carolina Panthers player is selling his home on Lake Wylie in southwest Charlotte.

D.J. Moore, a wide receiver who now plays for the Chicago Bears, has listed his lakefront estate in The Sanctuary neighborhood for $5 million, according to a news release from local brokerage Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate. Tracy Davis is with the firm and is the listing agent.

The home hit the market on Oct. 16 as “coming soon.” It will become an active listing on Oct. 17.

Ex-Panthers player selling Charlotte property This home in The Sanctuary owned by former Carolina Panthers player D.J. Moore just hit the market at $5 million. Moore was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2023.

